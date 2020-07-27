Advertisement

COVID scams are on the rise

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Consumer Reports) - As if the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t hit consumers hard enough, there’s a huge spike in scams related to COVID-19. Consumer Reports reveals ways to spot them and protect yourself and your wallet.

Scammers are very creative; they come up with all sorts of ways to prey on people, even in a pandemic.

In fact, the Federal Trade Commission has recorded over 59,000 coronavirus and stimulus-related complaints, with losses totaling over $74 million.

Consumer Reports says to watch out for these coronavirus scams.

Although no cure or vaccine has been approved to treat COVID-19, that hasn’t stopped fraudsters from trying to sell phony remedies like teas, essential oils, and intravenous vitamin-C therapies.

Financial scammers say they can speed up your stimulus payment check. Be wary of any type of robocall or email that uses the term “stimulus” and asks you to provide personal information like your Social Security number.

And then there are phishing scams from fake websites that may have “coronavirus” or “covid19” in their domain names.

You should be very vigilant about sharing personal information if you didn’t initiate the contact.

And when it comes to credit card fraud, CR says to sign up for push notifications and check your credit reports. The big three credit reporting agencies are offering free weekly online reports through next April. Go to annualcreditreport.com for details.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Department of Health warns against COVID-19 scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
State officials issued a warning about a scam making the rounds in South Dakota involving the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

News

COVID-19-related rip-offs spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

COVID-19 outbreak closes Camp Judson for summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Camp Judson announced it was closing for the season after it confirmed fewer than 10 cases associated with the camp.

Coronavirus

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported only 49 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24-hour period.

News

Dusty Johnson wants pedophile’s federal pension revoked

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson wants former IHS doctor convicted of pedophilia to lose his federal pension.

Latest News

News

First West Nile virus case of 2020 reported in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota has recorded its first case of human West Nile virus of 2020.

News

South Dakota man charged in 1974 slaying in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who was questioned in 1974 about the killing of a woman who was stabbed 38 times in her western Minnesota home has now been charged with murder.

Good Morning KOTA Territory

Learn Lakota in upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
Learn Lakota in an upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class.

Morning

Learn Lakota in the upcoming Ateyapi Lakota Language Class

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

Community

Pandemic slows Flutter Productions but the show will go on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago.

News

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in Sioux Falls.