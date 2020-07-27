COVID-19 outbreak closes Camp Judson for summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Camp Judson announced it was closing for the season after it confirmed less than 10 cases associated with the camp.

Camp Judson is a Christian youth summer camp. The cancelation prevents its July 26 to Aug. 1 junior-high camp from happening.

The Keystone camp, located on Old Hill City Road announced this Thursday, July 23 on the Facebook page.

“With great sorrow, many prayers, countless hours of discussion, and many tears, we have decided to cancel Jr High Camp this summer.”

Three campers, three counselors and the camp director tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by The First Baptist Church of Sioux Falls’ Facebook page in the comments.

“3 campers, 3 counselors, and the director. We have close connections to one, but they have NOT been present at any First B related activities since returning home.”

Derrick Haskins, communications and community director for the state health department, advised the camp, and all summer camps, to follow CDC guidance.

He also mentioned there were no intentions of issuing a public notice.

