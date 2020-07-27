Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak closes Camp Judson for summer

State officials confirmed less than 10 cases associated with the camp
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Camp Judson announced it was closing for the season after it confirmed less than 10 cases associated with the camp.

Camp Judson is a Christian youth summer camp. The cancelation prevents its July 26 to Aug. 1 junior-high camp from happening.

The Keystone camp, located on Old Hill City Road announced this Thursday, July 23 on the Facebook page.

Three campers, three counselors and the camp director tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by The First Baptist Church of Sioux Falls’ Facebook page in the comments. 

Derrick Haskins, communications and community director for the state health department,  advised the camp, and all summer camps, to follow CDC guidance. 

He also mentioned there were no intentions of issuing a public notice.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in South Dakota

Updated: 58 minutes ago
By Jack Siebold
South Dakota reported only 49 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24-hour period.

Dusty Johnson wants pedophile’s federal pension revoked

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson wants former IHS doctor convicted of pedophilia to lose his federal pension.

First West Nile virus case of 2020 reported in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Associated Press
South Dakota has recorded its first case of human West Nile virus of 2020.

South Dakota man charged in 1974 slaying in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Associated Press
A man who was questioned in 1974 about the killing of a woman who was stabbed 38 times in her western Minnesota home has now been charged with murder.

Pandemic slows Flutter Productions but the show will go on

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Jack Caudill
For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago.

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people were arrested after a man was shot and killed in Sioux Falls.

Sturgis prom

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Flu season and COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

COVID shouldn’t stop you form getting the flu vaccine

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Corona virus pandemic is still in full swing, but another virus will start hitting people again soon.

The pandemic couldn’t stop this high school junior from putting together a prom

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Miranda O'Bryan
The pandemic cancelled all things school related, even proms and graduations. But one Sturgis high-school junior was determined to make sure her and her classmates wouldn’t miss out on one of high schools biggest moments.