Advertisement

Copper Penny Salad

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is a traditional southern recipe ... called copper penny salad because of the carrots. It’s absolutely delicious and the flavors are full of southern charm!

First, blanch 2 1/2 cups of sliced carrots; drain thoroughly. Place carrots in a large bowl, and add a half of a red onion, finely chopped, a half of a green pepper, diced, half of a can of tomato soup and a quarter cup canola oil. Then add a half cup sugar and three eighths of a cup white vinegar. Be sure to add a half teaspoon of ground mustard and a half teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. Finish the mixture off with a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Stir to combine then cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.

When ready to serve, use a slotted spoon to serve salad on a plate or on a lettuce leaf. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Tequila Lime Shrimp

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
An easy recipe for tequila lime shrimp

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Bacon Burgers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Grilled bacon burgers recipe

Cooking With Eric

Pork Medallions with Dijon Dill Sauce

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
A super simple summer pork recipe chock full of flavor!

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Marinated Flank Steak

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eric Gardner shares a viewer-submitted recipe for marinated flank steak

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Chili Cheese Bites

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
A super-easy recipe for breakfast, brunch or lunch

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck and Catering providing good eats in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, WY

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Bagels and Beyond

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Made from scratch, everything made in-house … this Sheridan bagel shop rocks!

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree

Updated: Mar. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
The Chocolate Tree in Sheridan, Wyoming is your one stop shop for anything, and I mean anything chocolate!

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Brinton Bistro

Updated: Mar. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Eric Gardner shows viewers what this charming café has to offer, located atop the stunning Brinton Museum near Big Horn, Wyoming.