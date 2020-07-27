RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is a traditional southern recipe ... called copper penny salad because of the carrots. It’s absolutely delicious and the flavors are full of southern charm!

First, blanch 2 1/2 cups of sliced carrots; drain thoroughly. Place carrots in a large bowl, and add a half of a red onion, finely chopped, a half of a green pepper, diced, half of a can of tomato soup and a quarter cup canola oil. Then add a half cup sugar and three eighths of a cup white vinegar. Be sure to add a half teaspoon of ground mustard and a half teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. Finish the mixture off with a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Stir to combine then cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.

When ready to serve, use a slotted spoon to serve salad on a plate or on a lettuce leaf. Enjoy!

