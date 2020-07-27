2 arrested after deadly shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two suspects are in police custody after a fatal shooting in central Sioux Falls.

Around 4:30 Sunday morning, the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to the area of E. Austin and N. Cliff Avenue for the report of gunshots.

Several calls were received shortly after saying that someone was shot.

A male victim was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital.

Through the investigation, two suspects were developed and eventually located at separate locations in Sioux Falls.

22-year-old Skylar Jorgensen and 24-year-old Rashaun Guest were both taken into custody without incident.

Jorgensen is currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail for Accessory to Second Degree Murder.

Guest is also being lodged at the Minnehaha County jail, however, he is being held for Second Degree Murder

Police say further charges may arise from the investigation.

More details are expected to be covered during the normal press briefing on Monday.

