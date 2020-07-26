Flutter Productions gets professional guidance for next performance

Flutter Productions has been around for more than a decade with their all-ability dance productions. But like everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of things to a halt these days.

That doesn't mean they aren't getting ready for what's to come, with some professional help.

For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago. Adante is now a part of the Broadway touring company of Mean Girls, now on hiatus due to the pandemic, and now back home, rehearsing with Rachel for Flutter Production's Dancing with the Stars for the November Black hills Works Gala. Carter says, "It's great. It's amazing to see how much this company has grown.and get back in the studio with Rachel, I'm happy to do it. We also performed in a production in high school, so that's also very reminiscent of our past, so that's really cool." Grant says, "I'm dancing with Adante." Is he a good dance partner? Rachel says yes.. With so many events cancelled due to the coronavirus, getting ready for this productions has a extra special meaning. And for both ,there's something magical about getting the chance to perform.

Rachel says, "I love to get to start practicing dancing." Adante says, "Performing is for everyone. You can do it in your living room, you can do it in your basement, you can do it wherever. I'm very glad we have a space for Rachel and I to perform this little number we have choreographed and I think we'll have a fun time doing it." About the chance to come back and dance with Rachel again, Adante says it's been just great. And they should be ready to do when it's showtime.

The Gala performance Rachel and Adante are rehearsing for is in November and will be all-digital this year.