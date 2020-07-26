Advertisement

Flutter Productions gets professional guidance for next performance

Stevens grad comes back to work with dancer in Flutter Productions
Stevens grad comes back to work with dancer in Flutter Productions(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flutter Productions has been around for more than a decade with their all-ability dance productions. But like everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of things to a halt these days.

That doesn't mean they aren't getting ready for what's to come, with some professional help.

For Rachel Grant and Adante Carter, this is a reunion of sorts. Former classmates at Stevens High School, they last danced together eight years ago. Adante is now a part of the Broadway touring company of Mean Girls, now on hiatus due to the pandemic, and now back home, rehearsing with Rachel for Flutter Production's Dancing with the Stars for the November Black hills Works Gala. Carter says, "It's great. It's amazing to see how much this company has grown.and get back in the studio with Rachel, I'm happy to do it. We also performed in a production in high school, so that's also very reminiscent of our past, so that's really cool." Grant says, "I'm dancing with Adante." Is he a good dance partner? Rachel says yes.. With so many events cancelled due to the coronavirus, getting ready for this productions has a extra special meaning. And for both ,there's something magical about getting the chance to perform.

Rachel says, "I love to get to start practicing dancing." Adante says, "Performing is for everyone. You can do it in your living room, you can do it in your basement, you can do it wherever. I'm very glad we have a space for Rachel and I to perform this little number we have choreographed and I think we'll have a fun time doing it." About the chance to come back and dance with Rachel again, Adante says it's been just great. And they should be ready to do when it's showtime.

The Gala performance Rachel and Adante are rehearsing for is in November and will be all-digital this year.

Latest News

Community

Lending a helping hand to the Sturgis community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting community members in Sturgis.

Community

Platelet donations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Donating platelets can help save many people.

News

Rapid City Parks and Rec is back to business with a few additional cleaning protocols

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.

Community

Rapid City Public Library gets into the pop-up biz

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Rapid City will see more pop-up libraries.

Latest News

Community

Rapid City Pop-up Library Interview

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
Sunday Miller sits down with Library Director Terri Davis to talk about Rapid City's new pop-up library started just this month. They are traveling to various community sites and setting up library materials to be checked out, offering librarian reference services, story times, and take and make kits for kids. Currently the Rapid City Public Library Foundation is working to fund an actual “bookmobile” vehicle for this endeavor and she will be talking about the future vision of this service. It was important for us to start this mobile library because it’s bringing library services out into the community and meeting people where they’re at. It’s providing access and literacy services to those that might not otherwise have the ability to visit the library readily or even take advantage of the online library. While the term “bookmobile” may bring up nostalgia in many, this is beyond that concept, offering so much more than just “mobile” books. Eventually, when the permanent pop-up library vehicle is purchased, we hope to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot, laptops and tablets to use onsite as well as STEM educational events just to name a few of the services we want to offer at various locations throughout Pennington County.

News

Fitzgerald Stadium’s $5 million-facelift begins

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fitzgerald Stadium will get a complete facelift, thanks to money from the Rapid City Vision Fund.

News

Safe seats: Rapid restaurants promote eating outside

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Community

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market returns

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Shopping at the farmers market.

Community

The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?

News

Chickens may be allowed in Rapid City limits soon

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Growing chickens in the backyard is illegal in Rapid City limits right now...but could that be changing?