COVID shouldn’t stop you form getting the flu vaccine

The Corona virus pandemic is still in full swing, but another virus will start hitting people again soon.
The Corona virus pandemic is still in full swing, but another virus will start hitting people again soon.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Corona virus pandemic is still in full swing, but another virus will start hitting people again soon.

Influenza circulates all year, but it’s peak season is between December and February which means it’ll be time to get your flu vaccine again soon. Black Hills Pediatrics has seen less children coming in for their well child checks and vaccines in the last few months and says that could potentially be a problem. Pediatrician David Mueller said people still need to get the flu vaccine despite everyone wearing a mask. He said the mask helps slow the spread of COVID and potential other viruses but is not a cure all.

”All the mask is doing is basically slowing down the spread,” said Mueller. “Influenza is really important as well because if we’re dealing with influenza and Corona virus at the same time in the general population, that sets up our medical community for some potential failure in that we get overwhelmed.”

Mueller encourages people to get their routine vaccinations and said South Dakotans usually do a good job getting the flu vaccine year after year.

