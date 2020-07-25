Advertisement

South Dakota sees 105 additional COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State officials reported 105 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

South Dakota’s total is now 8,305 cases. There were 46 recoveries, making 7,307 total recoveries statewide.

Minnehaha County saw the largest increase with 42 new positive cases. Friday the county had 3,941 positive cases, Saturday the total is now 3,983.

Pennington County has a total of 130 active cases as of Saturday. There were seven new positive cases announced. The county has seen a total of 26 deaths.

There were no new deaths in the state, keeping the death toll t 122.

Total hospitalizations increased to 798, up from Friday (796).

There are now 97,608 negative persons tested, up from Friday (95,290).

A total of 2,423 new test results were reported on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meade County Fair

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Blood donations

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

BHSU return plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Vitalant is hoping to draw in new and returning blood donors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Blood donations are needed

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Meade county fair

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

BUI numbers

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

GFP hunting rules

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

New stimulus package

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Meade County fair moves online

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It’s that time of the year for the Meade County Fair, but this year is a little bit different.