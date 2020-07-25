South Dakota sees 105 additional COVID-19 cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State officials reported 105 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

South Dakota’s total is now 8,305 cases. There were 46 recoveries, making 7,307 total recoveries statewide.

Minnehaha County saw the largest increase with 42 new positive cases. Friday the county had 3,941 positive cases, Saturday the total is now 3,983.

Pennington County has a total of 130 active cases as of Saturday. There were seven new positive cases announced. The county has seen a total of 26 deaths.

There were no new deaths in the state, keeping the death toll t 122.

Total hospitalizations increased to 798, up from Friday (796).

There are now 97,608 negative persons tested, up from Friday (95,290).

A total of 2,423 new test results were reported on Saturday.

