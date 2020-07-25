Advertisement

Platelet donations

The procedure takes about two hours
Donors are at Vitalant donating their platelets.
Donors are at Vitalant donating their platelets.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Blood donations are crucial at this time, but another critical need is platelets.

“Platelets are the part of the blood that helps it clot, and so it’s used when patients need help to stop bleeding. And so when we give a platelet transfusion, we can use these for cancer patients, trauma patients, and transplant patients,” says the donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, Molly Barari.

Barari says platelets are in high demand and have a short shelf life and are only good for five days before they have to replenish their supply.

“People can donate platelets every two weeks, which is more often than donating whole blood. And the reason they can do that is because the body replenishes platelets more quickly,” says Barari.

When it comes to donors, Brad Junek has been donating for a few years now and comes in about every two weeks.

“God told me it would be a good thing to do, and here they told me that there is an immediate need for it because it only lasts for five days,” says Junek.

Kevin McDaniel is another donor who donates every two weeks.

“My blood type is A positive it’s very common, they don’t need it a lot, so I figured maybe they need my platelets more, and they do, and so that’s what got me into donating platelets,” says McDaniel.

And for McDaniel, this is just another way to help others.

“I’ve got a family, so I don’t have a whole lot of time to volunteer my time at a shelter or whatnot, but I can come here for two hours and donate platelets and save some lives,” says McDaniel.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Lending a helping hand to the Sturgis community

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting community members in Sturgis.

News

Rapid City Parks and Rec is back to business with a few additional cleaning protocols

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.

Community

Rapid City Public Library gets into the pop-up biz

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Rapid City will see more pop-up libraries.

Community

Rapid City Pop-up Library Interview

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
Sunday Miller sits down with Library Director Terri Davis to talk about Rapid City's new pop-up library started just this month. They are traveling to various community sites and setting up library materials to be checked out, offering librarian reference services, story times, and take and make kits for kids. Currently the Rapid City Public Library Foundation is working to fund an actual “bookmobile” vehicle for this endeavor and she will be talking about the future vision of this service. It was important for us to start this mobile library because it’s bringing library services out into the community and meeting people where they’re at. It’s providing access and literacy services to those that might not otherwise have the ability to visit the library readily or even take advantage of the online library. While the term “bookmobile” may bring up nostalgia in many, this is beyond that concept, offering so much more than just “mobile” books. Eventually, when the permanent pop-up library vehicle is purchased, we hope to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot, laptops and tablets to use onsite as well as STEM educational events just to name a few of the services we want to offer at various locations throughout Pennington County.

Latest News

News

Fitzgerald Stadium’s $5 million-facelift begins

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Fitzgerald Stadium will get a complete facelift, thanks to money from the Rapid City Vision Fund.

News

Safe seats: Rapid restaurants promote eating outside

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

Community

Onsite shopping at the Black Hills Farmers Market returns

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Shopping at the farmers market.

Community

The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
How is the bike industry doing during the pandemic?

News

Chickens may be allowed in Rapid City limits soon

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Growing chickens in the backyard is illegal in Rapid City limits right now...but could that be changing?

Community

Lee Weber remembered as hero, loving family member

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Lee Weber is remembered by his family, as a grieving community prepares to lay him to rest.