Lending a helping hand to the Sturgis community

Bags of groceries are in the shopping cart.
Bags of groceries are in the shopping cart.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of people have been helped by The Sturgis Good Deeds program so far, and even more, could be asking for assistance when the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally arrives.

To help vulnerable residents during the pandemic, the city of Sturgis launched an assistance program in mid-March called The Sturgis Good Deeds program.

The program allows the elderly and high-risk individuals to call the Sturgis Public Library and place an order for items like groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities.

City staff and volunteers then pick up the items and deliver them to the person’s doorstep.

“And I just want to make sure everyone knows that you don’t have to be elderly to participate. If you, for whatever reason, feel uncomfortable coming downtown to you know, get groceries or get basic household supplies or whatever that happens to be, just call our library, and they’ll take the order,” says the city manager for Sturgis Daniel Ainslie.

If you’re looking to take part in the program, orders can be placed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm by calling the library at (605) 347-2624.

