Cooler temperatures and sunshine on Sunday

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a little uncomfortable today with temperatures in the 90′s with the humidity, but we will catch a break from the hot weather for a couple of days. Cooler weather makes its way into the region tomorrow with sunshine. The sunshine will return Monday, but temperatures will creep back up into the upper 80′s into next week which will increase the chances for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday.

