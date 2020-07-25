RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A police standoff ended peacefully on Saturday on the 500 block of East Van Buren.

A man was pointing a long gun at himself.

When police arrived, around 11 am neighbors were evacuated from their homes, and roads were closed.

Negotiators worked for hours to de-escalate the situation, and around 2:30 pm, the man surrendered, and officers took him into custody.

Acting Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says he hopes the man gets the help he needs.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.