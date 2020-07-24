Advertisement

Woman missing following Thursday night altercation

29-year-old woman was last seen around Sioux Park
Cristine Tail, 29, is reported missing after an altercation in the area of Sioux Park Thursday night.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 29-year-old woman is missing following an altercation in the area of Sioux Park Thursday night.

Rapid City police are trying to find Cristine Tail who was last seen after being injured in a physical altercation around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on Cristine’s location can contact the police at 394-4131.

