Advertisement

Tequila Lime Shrimp

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In celebration of National Tequila Day, how about some Tequila Lime Shrimp?

Super easy, and who ways tequila and lime can only go with chicken?

Here’s what you do: Season a pound of peeled, deveined shrimp (tails off) with 2 pinches of salt, 3 dashes of black pepper and a quarter teaspoon of paprika.

Saute 2 cloves of minced garlic in a tablespoon of olive oil until aromatic. Add shrimp and cook until slightly charred. Drizzle in 2 tablespoons of tequila, then add 1 to 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice; stir to combine. Remove from heat and stir in some cilantro.

Serve in warmed tortillas or over rice.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Bacon Burgers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Grilled bacon burgers recipe

Cooking With Eric

Pork Medallions with Dijon Dill Sauce

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
A super simple summer pork recipe chock full of flavor!

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Marinated Flank Steak

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eric Gardner shares a viewer-submitted recipe for marinated flank steak

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Chili Cheese Bites

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
A super-easy recipe for breakfast, brunch or lunch

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck and Catering providing good eats in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, WY

Cooking With Eric

Bonafide Food Truck in Sheridan, Wyoming

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Bagels and Beyond

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Made from scratch, everything made in-house … this Sheridan bagel shop rocks!

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree

Updated: Mar. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
The Chocolate Tree in Sheridan, Wyoming is your one stop shop for anything, and I mean anything chocolate!

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Brinton Bistro

Updated: Mar. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By Eric Gardner
Eric Gardner shows viewers what this charming café has to offer, located atop the stunning Brinton Museum near Big Horn, Wyoming.

Food & Drink

Eric's Wine Minute - Rombauer Wines

Updated: Mar. 1, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST
|
By Eric Gardner
Daniel Fehr, Regional Sales Manager for Rombauer Wines, introduces the iconic portfolio and tells viewers about the connection between Rombauer and a very famous cookbook.