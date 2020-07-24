RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In celebration of National Tequila Day, how about some Tequila Lime Shrimp?

Super easy, and who ways tequila and lime can only go with chicken?

Here’s what you do: Season a pound of peeled, deveined shrimp (tails off) with 2 pinches of salt, 3 dashes of black pepper and a quarter teaspoon of paprika.

Saute 2 cloves of minced garlic in a tablespoon of olive oil until aromatic. Add shrimp and cook until slightly charred. Drizzle in 2 tablespoons of tequila, then add 1 to 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice; stir to combine. Remove from heat and stir in some cilantro.

Serve in warmed tortillas or over rice.

