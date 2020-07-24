Advertisement

South Dakota’s work search waiver ends Aug. 1

Claimants receiving benefits are required to verify at least two work searches that occurred each week when requesting their weekly benefit payment
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) waived the requirement that workers filing for unemployment must actively search for work to be eligible for benefits starting March 21. This waiver will end on Aug. 1, 2020.

Claimants receiving benefits will be required to verify at least two work searches that occurred each week when requesting their weekly benefit payment starting the week ending Saturday, Aug. 8 and after.

“Businesses are returning to normal and in need of quality applicants,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “We have many employment services and education and training programs to help find new work and connect with great opportunities in South Dakota.”

Examples of qualified work search activities include submitting a job application online or in-person, attending a job interview, or participating in a DLR-approved reemployment services program, such as a job search workshop.

“Our SDWORKS jobs database at sdjobs.org has over 19,000 listings to search,” said Secretary Hultman. “Employment specialists can meet with you virtually to help navigate the system and determine the best fit based on your needs, interests and experience.”

Individuals receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) who are self-employed or independent contractors are not required by federal law to conduct work searches and will continue to receive a waiver. Also exempted are individuals with an employer-submitted recall date.

In addition, DLR reminds all claimants the last payable benefit week for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), an additional benefit of $600 per week, will be the week ending Saturday, July 25, 2020.

