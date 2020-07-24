Advertisement

Phase two of construction on Jackson Blvd. in Spearfish is underway

The two-phase project has been in the works since the start of 2019
Cars are driving by and crews are working on the construction project in Spearfish.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The two-phase project on Spearfish’s Jackson Blvd. has been in the works since the beginning of 2019.

Phase one went from 3rd St. to 10th St., and crews worked on roadways, storm drainage, utility infrastructure, and new roadway lighting.

Now, phase two of construction on Jackson Blvd. in the booming Northern Hills town is underway.

“The driving force on this was there was a lot of utility infrastructure that they wanted to upgrade. And then they had some beautification that the city wanted to do as well,” says the superintendent for RCS Construction, Barry Wood.

There are different phases to this project, and they’ve reached the first part of the second phase.

“Which is the south half of the street between 10th and 12th actually going up to the interstate. We’re to the point now where we’re done with that. We’re done with the utility work and all the concrete work here. Monday, we’re going to start patching in the areas where we worked on, and then we will switch traffic over and go over on to the north side,” says Wood.

Crews will work through the rally but will continue to maintain access to all the businesses near the site.

Come November crews will shut down for the winter.

“We will start back up early spring and then roughly probably around October; we’ll be trying to get things finished up next year, September, October,” says Wood.

Wood added they’re a week and a half ahead of schedule.

