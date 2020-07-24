Advertisement

Monument Health hospitals will allow visitors starting Monday

Bedside visits and accompaniment to procedures allowed July 27
Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.
Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.(KOTA)
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Starting Monday, July 27, all five Monument Health hospitals will allow patients to have visitors again.

Visiting someone at their bedside is permitted. Also, patients will also be able to have accompaniment for emergency medical care, surgery or other procedures.

“We recognize the emotional and medical value of having someone at your bedside when you’re ill, but it’s vital that we keep COVID-19 out of our hospitals and other facilities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., chief medical officer at Monument Health.

There are limits, however. Main visitor rules include:

  • Visiting hours at the hospitals will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time and two visitors in a 24-hour period
  • All visitors must be masked
  • Children under age 16 may visit a hospitalized parent or guardian if accompanied by an adult

The detailed visitor policy is here.

Opening Monument Health hospitals and emergency departments to visitors in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis is part of a phased approach to meeting patient needs while keeping patients and caregivers safe from the spread of COVID-19. Phase 1 began Monday, July 20, when patients at Monument Health’s John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City were allowed one person with them during their treatment.

Future phases, such as allowing visitors in clinics, will be reassessed following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We are taking it slow and being very deliberate as we look to safely meet the needs of our patients and families,” Archer said.

