Man accused in Tuesday crime spree held without bond

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The man accused in a Tuesday early morning crime spree in Rapid City made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

33-year old Billy Robertson is facing a total of 13 felony charges including first degree robbery, first degree burglary, aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault and grand theft. Six of those charges carry a maximum of 25 years in prison each if he’s convicted. Robertson is accused of breaking into homes, assaulting residents, stabbing one of them, stealing a pickup and driving a vehicle at a Rapid City police officer, who then fired shots at the truck. Prosecutors asked for a half-million dollars bond citing Robertson’s criminal history and the fact that he was on parole at the time, but Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen opted to have Robertson held without bond until a bond hearing can be scheduled in the case.

