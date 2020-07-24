Advertisement

Local Steer Wrestlers shine at Days of ‘76 Rodeo

Oglala's Billy Boldon turns in time of 4.6 seconds in Steer Wrestling.
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top Cowboys and Cowgirls saddled up for the second performance of the Days of ’76 Rodeo Thursday night. Nevada’s Trenton Montero took over the Bareback lead with an 87 point ride. KOTA Territory Steer Wrestlers also performed very well, highlighted by Billy Boldon’s time of 4.6 seconds.

