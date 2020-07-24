Have a fun, family-friendly night at Main Street Square for “Splash Patio”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Main Street Square’s Executive Director, Domico Rodriguez, said the square really wanted to have something for kids and adults to do this summer at the fountains. Rodriguez explains on Good Morning KOTA Territory why it’s the perfect place for your family to have some fun on a Friday or Saturday night.

The Splash Patio offers a variety of brews, seltzers, cider, sparkling wines, non-alcoholic Coke products, and more!

Schedule

JULY:

Friday, July 24 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 31 | 4 to 7 p.m.

AUGUST:

Saturday, August 8 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, August 14 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, August 21 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 | 4 to 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER:

Saturday, September 5 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.