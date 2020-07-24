Game, Fish, and Parks sees increase of alcohol related issues at Pactola

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Enjoying a day out on a boat can be fun but can be dangerous.

According to the American Boating Association, there were more than 4,000 boating accidents and 700 deaths in 2016 alone.

On Pactola alone, Chris Dekker from the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has issued five Boating under the influence tickets, more than previous years.

“Just like driving a car, you can’t be over a .08 when you’re operating a boat or a jet ski on the water,” said Dekker.

And operating a boat with alcohol can land you in trouble.

“Boating under the influence is a class one misdemeanor. You’re required to appear in court, so when you go to court if you’re found guilty the judge is going to determine what you’re sentence is going to be at that point and it varies from fines to potential jail time,” said Dekker.

To avoid the court appearance, Game Fish and Parks recommend a sober person drive the boat.

You also need someone who is able to back a trailer in and out of the lake to take the boat and also someone who is sober who can drive back to your destination.

Driving and boating under the influence of alcohol isn’t the only alcohol-related issue Game Fish and Park is seeing.

“We’ve had several cases this year of alcohol poisoning. We have had individuals on the water who had been drinking too much. They’ve had too much alcohol and they haven’t been drinking any water or eating any food and so they’ve had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance because they were so intoxicated,” said Dekker.

Dekker says to make sure to drink plenty of other liquids out on the lake to keep you safe.

