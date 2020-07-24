Fun In The Sun: Squirt Gun Competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This “Squirt Gun Competition” is perfect for kids of all ages on a hot day in KOTA Territory!

What you need:

1. Plastic solo cups

2. Squirt gun

Steps:

1: Set up a cup tower

2: Squirt cups down fast

3: Record your time

4: Next players turn

Have you tried a Fun In The Sun” project this summer? We would love to see them! Send us your photos of videos here: https://www.kotatv.com/community/user-content/

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.