Advertisement

Fun In The Sun: Squirt Gun Competition

The summer is winding down, but Natalie and Grayce are still having lots of fun. Get your squirt guns ready!
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This “Squirt Gun Competition” is perfect for kids of all ages on a hot day in KOTA Territory!

What you need:

1. Plastic solo cups

2. Squirt gun

Steps:

1: Set up a cup tower

2: Squirt cups down fast

3: Record your time

4: Next players turn

Have you tried a Fun In The Sun” project this summer? We would love to see them! Send us your photos of videos here: https://www.kotatv.com/community/user-content/

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good Morning KOTA Territory

Have a fun, family-friendly night at Main Street Square for “Splash Patio”

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Morris
If you and your family are looking to feel the mist of the Main Street Square fountains while having some extra fun in between, we have all the information.

News

Alcohol brings out flavors in your dishes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Morning

Main Street Square hosts "Splash Patio" events for the entire family to enjoy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

News

Rapid City Parks and Rec taking extra park cleaning measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bathrooms and shelters will be cleaning both before and after use, as well as daily.

Latest News

News

Harley-Davidson crash on Iron Mountain Road leaves one dead

Updated: 7 hours ago
The driver failed to make a right-hand turn and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup.

News

Local Steer Wrestlers shine at Days of '76 rodeo

Updated: 10 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Weather permitting, people can fly hot air balloons in the Black Hills

Updated: 14 hours ago
As long as weather permits, people can fly in a hot air balloon overlooking the Black Hills.

News

South Dakota sees 66 new coronavirus cases, state health secretary responds to Rapid City mayor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The South Dakota Department of Health is counting two more deaths in the state Thursday attributed to the coronavirus. One of those is in Pennington County, the 25th in the county.

News

Tourists tell how they ended up in the Black Hills this summer

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tourism season is looking a bit different because of the pandemic, but people are still making their way to the Back Hills, even if it wasn't their first choice.

News

Crews continue to battle a fire in Black Elk Peak Wilderness

Updated: 14 hours ago
Crews are gaining an upper hand on a fire that started on Monday after a lightning strike in the Black Elk Wilderness Area.