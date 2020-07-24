Fun In The Sun: Squirt Gun Competition
The summer is winding down, but Natalie and Grayce are still having lots of fun. Get your squirt guns ready!
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This “Squirt Gun Competition” is perfect for kids of all ages on a hot day in KOTA Territory!
What you need:
1. Plastic solo cups
2. Squirt gun
Steps:
1: Set up a cup tower
2: Squirt cups down fast
3: Record your time
4: Next players turn
Have you tried a Fun In The Sun” project this summer? We would love to see them! Send us your photos of videos here: https://www.kotatv.com/community/user-content/
