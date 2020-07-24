Continued Hot with a Chance of Thunderstorms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A trough of low pressure located over western South Dakota will be the focus for storm development this afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will be east of the Black Hills. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over the western South Dakota plains this afternoon and evening. Storms that form may produce strong winds and some hail.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move across the area late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to be hot before the front arrives. Some scattered thunderstorms are likely along and even behind the front into Saturday night. The best chance of severe weather tomorrow will be northeast of the Black Hills.

Sunday will be tad cooler with highs in the 80s. Temperatures will be near to slightly above average for much of next week.

