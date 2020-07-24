Advertisement

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

This could help revive the travel industry
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) – Researchers in England are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus infections in airport travelers.

The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Scientists believe dogs can also be trained to find COVID-19 in people even before symptoms develop.

Medical detection dogs have already been used successfully in conditions from Parkinson’s to malaria.

While dogs can catch coronavirus, there's no evidence to suggest they can spread the disease.

Researchers hope that this can help the travel industry, which has been gutted since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota federal coronavirus funds go to law enforcement

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As South Dakota looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement.

National

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
His quick actions were captured on his car's dashcam video and posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs trained in UK to sniff out virus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Researchers in London are testing whether dogs can be trained to "sniff out" COVID among air travelers.

National Politics

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on Friday afternoon, his lawyer Danya Perry told The Associated Press, a day after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9.

Latest News

Coronavirus

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

National

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dashboard camera captured the moment a Michigan police officer saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: 1 hours ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

News

Monument Health hospitals will allow visitors starting Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Starting Monday, July 27, all five Monument Health hospitals will allow patients to have visitors again.

News

South Dakota’s work search waiver ends Aug. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) waived the requirement that workers filing for unemployment must actively search for work to be eligible for benefits starting March 21. This waiver will end on Aug. 1, 2020.

National

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.