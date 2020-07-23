Why you might be getting “maskne”: find out treatments and ways to help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Maskne” otherwise known as acne caused by wearing a mask often is becoming a problem for some people.

Heidi Gloom, the Owner of Pure Medical Aesthetics in Rapid City, discusses the reason why your face could be breaking out more from wearing a mask and treatments you can do to help.

Pure Medical Aesthetics is located on 525 Kansas City Street in Rapid City. To schedule an appointment or to find more information about skin treatments and procedures at Pure Medical Aesthetics, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.