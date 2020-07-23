Advertisement

Why you might be getting “maskne”: find out treatments and ways to help

Heidi Gloom, the Owner of Pure Medical Aesthetics in Rapid City, shares tips and treatments to help regulate your skin.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Maskne” otherwise known as acne caused by wearing a mask often is becoming a problem for some people.

Heidi Gloom, the Owner of Pure Medical Aesthetics in Rapid City, discusses the reason why your face could be breaking out more from wearing a mask and treatments you can do to help.

Pure Medical Aesthetics is located on 525 Kansas City Street in Rapid City. To schedule an appointment or to find more information about skin treatments and procedures at Pure Medical Aesthetics, you can visit their website.

