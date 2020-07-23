Advertisement

Warmer weather remains with a chance of thunderstorms

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot weather remains for Southwestern South Dakota with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm on Friday. But the severe threat stays East of the Black Hills into the central plains. 90′s will stay through Saturday, but the 80′s return Sunday and to start the work week. Even with the cooler air Sunday, there is another chance for thunderstorms over the central part of the state. The 90′s return by the middle of next week.

