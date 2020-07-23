Advertisement

Rep. Mac Thornberry praises defense bill passsage

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The annual defense bill passed in Congress this week.

Texas congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) praised the bipartisan effort to get the legislation through, despite hurdles.

Thornberry, the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the defense bill will directly help service members and their families at Sheppard Air Force Base. The National Defense Authorization Act includes a pay raise for service members and more than 2 hundred 65 million dollars to improve military family housing.

The bill also provides continued support to the international pilot training program at the base.

“There’s a substantial section related to strengthening NATO and of course that makes such a big difference to us at Sheppard with the ENJJPT Program,” said Thornberry.

This year’s defense bill was actually named after Thornberry himself as he retires from Congress and as Chairman of the Armed Service Committee. While he said he is honored, he admitted he was a bit uncomfortable because the bill should focus on the men and women who serve.

The defense bill passed the Senate Thursday.

