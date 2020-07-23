Advertisement

Rapid City’s Downtown Ambassadors are back

The ambassadors are back for their second summer
People are sitting down at Main Street Square.
People are sitting down at Main Street Square.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Downtown Ambassadors are back for their second summer.

Currently, there are three ambassadors compared to the five last year.

They cut back due to fewer people in the area.

The goal of the program is to provide tourists with various resources and information about the area.

The supervisor for the ambassadors says last year they saw more than 30,000 visitors from all 50 states.

This year there’s been about 15,000, and so far, they have marked off every state but one, Hawaii.

“When we see ambassadors, they kind of know where to go what to do, what restaurants to eat at, and where the grocery stores are and the hospitals. And that’s good for some of the people that don’t know where to go and what to do,” says the supervisor for the Downtown ambassadors, Manuel Davila.

The ambassadors are in the downtown area, starting around 9 am and go until 5 pm depending on the weather.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ellsworth Air Force Base tightens their pandemic related restrictions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Airmen at Ellsworth Air Force Base have been restricted since COVID hit. And now, there are more places they can’t go.

News

Rapid City Parks and Rec is back to business with a few additional cleaning protocols

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation department felt the weight of the pandemic with the opening of park facilities this summer.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Crews continue to battle a fire in Black Elk Peak Wilderness

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
The fire was first reported on Wednesday afternoon

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tourism in the Black Hills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people come and explore the Black Hills in the summer, but due to the pandemic it's looking a bit different.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rapid City ranks fourth best place to rent in nation, survey says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Rapid City made it in the top five best places to rent in the United States according to WalletHub. Rapid City ranked fourth, just above Sioux Falls at fifth.