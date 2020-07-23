Advertisement

Rapid City ranks fourth best place to rent in nation, survey says

WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets and ranked them based on “Rental Market and Affordability” and “Quality of Life.”
Tourism season is wrapping up for now in Downtown.
Tourism season is wrapping up for now in Downtown. (KOTA)
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City made it in the top five best places to rent in the United States according to WalletHub. Rapid City ranked fourth, just above Sioux Falls at fifth.

The purpose of the study is to determine where renters can get the best value for their investments.

WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across two key dimensions: “Rental Market and Affordability” and “Quality of Life.” The two dimensions included 24 key metrics, including affordability, cost of living and job availability.

Bismarck, N.D took first for the best place to rent according to the data. Next Lewiston, M.E.; Lincoln, N.E.; Rapid City and Sioux Falls in the top five.

Other regional cities high on the list included Cedar Rapids, I.A. in seventh; Fargo, N.D. in eighth; Casper, W.Y. in 11th; and Billings, M.T. in 15th.

The WalletHub survey ranked Rapid City second among the 182 national cities against 15 metrics within “Rental Market and Affordability.” Sioux Falls ranked third.

Both South Dakota cities ranked less favorably in quality of life study metrics, which included factors such as weather, availability of jobs in the community and states offering the most Coronavirus support systems. Many of the quality of life metrics studied the nation’s 100 largest cities, excluding Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 9 minutes ago

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rapid City ranks fourth best place to rent in nation, survey says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Rapid City made it in the top five best places to rent in the United States according to WalletHub. Rapid City ranked fourth, just above Sioux Falls at fifth.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

Latest News

News

South Dakota budget analysts predict revenue shortfall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota budget could see revenue shortfalls between $16 million and $40 million during the next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers were briefed on Wednesday.

News

Motorcyclist killed in Iron Mountain Road crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
58-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup near Keystone Wednesday.

News

Noem meets with Pence, senior Trump officials on DC trip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem met with senior members of President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

News

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study released Wednesday by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

News

Sturgis earns win over Post 320

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Schooling options

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.