Advertisement

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Benefit cuts are only about a decade away unless Congress steps in.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Social security is in financial trouble and Coronavirus is making a bad situation worse. Congress isn’t exactly poised to act.

Social security isn’t pulling in enough money to cover what it owes to retirees and those on disability. Its trust fund is making up the difference for now.

Asked if the program is in jeopardy, Research Analyst Nicko Gladstone with the Bipartisan Policy Center said, “absolutely.”

Numbers crunched by Gladstone and his peers suggest Social Security may only have 10 years before it’s forced to write smaller checks. He said hours and jobs lost to the pandemic means less money coming in; meanwhile lighter wallets lead more Americans to dip into their benefits earlier than planned.

“We don’t know how severely this will impact the finances of the program,” Gladstone said, “but we know that it will cause quite a hit.”

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on both sides of the aisle by demanding a temporary cut to social security’s biggest funding source – the payroll tax -- before backing down Thursday. He argued it would help float companies and those who are employed. But, it also would have deepened Social Security’s financial hole.

Following the president pivot, leading House Democrats began warning that the Senate might create a new commission – with the power to cut Social Security benefits – into the coronavirus relief bill.

The pandemic isn’t the driving factor behind the budget crunch. It’s demographics.

Americans are living longer lives than when the program began in the 1930′s. And, with baby-boomers retiring, there are not enough workers in younger generations to cover their benefits – at least under the current tax structure.

The country’s longest-serving Senator says Congress MUST find a bi-partisan solution to keep the program viable, though he’s not endorsing a specific plan just yet. “I don’t have the perfect answer,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Leahy said addressing a similar challenge in the 80′s required Congress take a collective gulp and make tough choices. He said collecting more taxes or raising the retirement age need to be considered to address the current challenge.

Max Richtman, the president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, said the latter is a non-starter. “Living longer does not mean you can work longer,” he said.

Richtman said not every job is doable for those 67 and older, and other may not be able to find work even if they want to stay in the labor force. He backs a bill that would increase taxes on those making $400,000 and more in wages a year. That, he says, would make the program sustainable for another 80 years.

While there is consensus on Capitol Hill that a fix must ultimately be found, there’s not much hope of that roadmap getting drawn before this Congress wraps up its work at the end of December.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

Politics

RNC talks about President Trump and the Republican convention

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Visiting Mt. Rushmore was just one of the many things on the President's agenda.

Politics

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

Politics

Senator Rounds plans to wear a mask and attend the fireworks at Mt. Rushmore

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
United States Senator Mike Rounds plans a trip to Mt. Rushmore for the fireworks display

Latest News

Politics

Local politicians share concerns over event at Mount Rushmore

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
With President Donald Trump visiting the area to celebrate the Fourth of July, some local politicians are sharing their concerns about such an event during the pandemic.

Politics

Sports betting campaign continues, despite COVID-19 delays

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Sports betting will be on the November 2020 ballot, but the educational campaign has been slightly delayed because of the pandemic.

Politics

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television's Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

Politics

A sheriff's captain opposes the two marijuana questions on the 2020 S.D. ballots

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
South Dakotans will consider two marijuana questions on the November 2020 ballot.

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Politics

Two marijuana questions slated for S.D. ballots in November

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
Questions about medical and recreational marijuana will be on the November 2020 ballot in the Mount Rushmore State.