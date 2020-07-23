Advertisement

Music in the Park continues to rock on in Belle Fourche

By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Music filled the air in one Northern Hills town -- as the Belle Fourche community begins to get back to some sort of normalcy during the COVID pandemic.

Hermann Park in Belle Fouche hosted an installment of their weekly “Music in the Park” festival tonight. The event is free to the public and is put on by the Art Council. The park allows all who come the chance to socially distance -- while still getting the chance to get outdoors and enjoy some music with the community.

“People were ready to get out and do something and its not an overwhelming time of the year where this is so much going on. It has been a unique year,” Louise Reade, President Belle Fourche arts council, says

These outdoor concerts will be held every Wednesday throughout the month of July, starting at 7 PM.

