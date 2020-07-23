Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Iron Mountain Road crash

Motorcyclist killed in crash with a pickup truck Wednesday on Iron Mountain Road.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with a pickup truck Wednesday on Iron Mountain Road.(Associated Press)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed on Iron Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon when he hit a pickup truck.

The 58-year-old rider was westbound on Iron Mountain Road when he “failed to negotiate a right-hand curve” and hit an oncoming pickup. This is according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The woman driving the pickup, as well as a male passenger, where not injured.

The names of people involved in the crash have not been released, pending notification of family members.

The crash was just after 1 p.m., about seven miles south of Keystone.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noem meets with Pence, senior Trump officials on DC trip

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem met with senior members of President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

News

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study released Wednesday by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

News

Sturgis earns win over Post 320

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Schooling options

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Concert in the Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rally preps

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Public South Dakota universities required to mask up for fall semester

Updated: 13 hours ago
The South Dakota Board of Regents adopted a tiered approach to face-covering requirements for the six public universities in South Dakota Wednesday.

News

Music in the Park continues to rock on in Belle Fourche

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Belle Fourche hosts their Music in the Park

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 15 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 15 hours ago