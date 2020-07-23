Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek clarifies comments about stopping cancer treatment

‘I was going through some bad times’
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Alex Trebek, never one to shy away from discussions about his cancer treatment, already has an update to his memoir that was released this week.

The “Jeopardy!” host has clarified something he said in his book “The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life.”

“I’m going to stick with this current protocol, then that’s it,” he wrote in the memoir. “If it doesn’t work I’ll probably stop treatment. Quality of life was an important consideration.”

Trebek said he doesn’t feel that way anymore in a statement released on social media.

“That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times,” the TV host said.

A message from Alex: “I feel the need to clarify my quote that, if my course of cancer treatment does not continue to...

Posted by Jeopardy! on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Trebek said his current numbers are “very good,” but noted he knows he need to patient with his new immunotherapy program.

“If it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment -- NOT stop all treatment,” he said.

Trebek, who turned 80 on Wednesday, told fans he was sorry if he caused any worry.

“I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. The quiz show, which went into reruns early because of the coronavirus, plans to resume taping for its September return in a few weeks if state and local government restrictions aimed at controlling the virus’ spread allow.

He revealed his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

National Politics

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.

Latest News

News

Rapid City ranks fourth best place to rent in nation, survey says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Rapid City made it in the top five best places to rent in the United States according to WalletHub. Rapid City ranked fourth, just above Sioux Falls at fifth.

National

Sen. Mark Warner discusses Great American Outdoors Act

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

National

Sen. Mike Rounds aims to allow Americans to sue China over COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago