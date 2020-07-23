Advertisement

Crews continue to battle a fire in Black Elk Peak Wilderness

By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Crews are gaining an upper hand on a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Black Elk Wilderness Area.

Fire crews say the fire has burned between three and five acres in the wilderness park area and has led to the closure of numerous trails including trail 9 south and north that lead directly to Black Elk Peak as well as Little Devils Tower and Cathedral Spirals trails.

The fire started a half a mile southeast of the peak and was caused by lightning and is burning in steep terrain and burning through an area that was already damaged from a previous enemy of the Black Hills.

“We have a lot of dead and down trees from the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic that occurred in the last 10 years and that has been hampering our efforts to get a more accurate acreage,” Tracy Anderson, Hell Canyon District Ranger, says

70 crew members are working on the fire and Anderson is hoping they can have the fire fully contained by Friday or this weekend

