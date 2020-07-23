Advertisement

Continued hot for a few more days

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another hot day is in store for KOTA Territory today. Highs will e in the 90s across much of the area.

A weak upper level disturbance moving northeast out of the Great Basin will spread some high clouds over the area today, and there might be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most of the storms will likely develop in northwest South Dakota on into North Dakota.

Friday, isolated storms are possible, mainly east of the Hills. Temperatures will continue to be hot with highs in the 90s.

This weekend will start hot and mostly dry, but by Sunday and Monday, there will be a slight drop in temperatures and a slight increase in the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

