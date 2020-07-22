Advertisement

Western Dakota Tech announces new campus in Whitewood

Whitewood's first college is a satellite campus with Western Dakota Tech to host a nursing program.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time, Whitewood has a college.

Tackling the shortage of nurses and eliminating the 40-minute commute to Rapid City, Western Dakota Tech now has a campus in Whitewood.

For rural students who want to better their education, there is now one less obstacle in the way.

“If they can’t leave their home and move to Rapid City or if their schedule just doesn’t allow for them to be able to make the commute and then there is bad weather and, oh my goodness there’s so many things where distance is a serious barrier for people,” Western Dakota Tech President Dr. Ann Bolman said.

The satellite campus on 1342 Laurel Street will offer a nursing program with 16 students and three teachers in Spring of 2021.

If all goes well, the class size could double.

A goal the city’s economic development group is hoping to see as they say the city needs more nurses right now.

“Especially with the situation we are in right now with the pandemic, you know, a lot of the jobs that we’ve been use to in the gaming industry, in the hospitality industry and the energy industry. Those jobs might not come back. This affords our workers the opportunity to maybe change their career path,” Whitewood Economic Development Organization (WEDO) Executive Director Robert Hill said.

WEDO will share the building to help students who are on-site.

Western Dakota Tech also plans to host admissions and financial aid events at this location in the fall.

While renovations are underway, housing is the next project.

But Lawrence County already has one nearly complete renovated home and three affordable houses were recently purchased.

