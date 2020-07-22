Advertisement

The City of Sturgis gears up for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The rally is a few weeks away and people are getting ready
People are getting ready for the rally.
People are getting ready for the rally.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis is gearing up for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and as you head into town, you may notice tents are up, and people are getting ready.

“Typical this time of year. There are more vendor tents coming up. I think what people will end up seeing is that there won’t be nearly as many vendors as in the past. The city has been working with people to make sure that their setups are as sanitary as possible,” says the city manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie.

Ainslie says vendor numbers are down about 30% compared to last year.

“A lot of long term vendors that are not going to be coming this year, just due to either their state is in severe lockdowns or whatever it happens to be. We also do have a lot of new vendors that are first time vendors that are excited because they haven’t been able to come to events for several months,” says Ainslie.

When it comes to traffic control, some measures are starting to go up, and come Friday, August 7 Main Street and some side streets will start to be blocked off.

What about the campgrounds? The owner of Lamphere Ranch says planning happens year-round, but now it's time to get down to business.

"Now it's crunch time, and you got to get the grass mowed one or two more times and get all your supplies laid in and make sure your staff is ready to go. So it's a busy time," says the owner of Lamphere Ranch Campground, Ross Lamphere.

Lamphere says all of the cabins and RV sites are reserved for rally week.

“For tent camping or self-contained RVs, we still have room for those. So people who normally come at the last minute we can accommodate them,” says Lamphere.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: moments ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus package; some in GOP revolt against more aid

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump says the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

News

One new COVID-19 death in Pennington County, 58 new cases in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of those 58 new cases, six of them were confirmed to be in Pennington County.

News

Campbell County counts first COVID-19 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Briannna Schreurs
Wyoming’s 25th death from COVID-19 came from Campbell County. This is the county’s first death.

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.