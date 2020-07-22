Advertisement

Students in Hot Springs are getting ready to return to school

The Hot Springs school district has a safety plan in place due to the pandemic
The school district is gearing up for another school year.
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - Students in Hot Springs will return to school in a few short weeks on August 17.

And for parents who don’t feel comfortable having their child return to the classroom, the district is offering an online component.

Superintendent Dennis Fischer says, in an initial survey, the majority of parents did feel comfortable sending their children back to school. So they’re expecting most of their students to be in front of teachers.

Meanwhile, masks are not required at this time, but they are encouraged. Fischer says they’re purchasing specialized masks for their students.

But when social distancing can’t be done among the students, masks will be required.

Fischer added that when they have large groups of students in the hallways or gathering in certain areas, they will have masks zones where students will be asked to wear their masks, and then when they get to the classroom, masks can be taken off.

The Hot Springs School district runs on a four day school week, and Fischer says it gave them a bit more flexibility.

“Our first week of school is a little bit shortened. We only go about half days a little over half days. And our high school only comes in one day that week. So we start school gradually, so rather than pushing it back another week or another couple of weeks, we chose to keep our current calendar the way it is based on what the local control is,” says Fischer.

Additional professional development is being done with teachers before school starts on hybrid classrooms.

Click here for more information about the districts plan.

