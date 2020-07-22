Seeing a chiropractor for your allergies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dr. Stephen Gullikson from Black Hills Health and Wellness Center comes on Good Morning KOTA Territory to discuss allergies.

Dr. Gullikson says seeing your chiropractor for allergies can help specifically target sinuses and help patients find relief.

Besides getting adjusted for your allergies by a chiropractor, Dr. Gullikson has a few tips to help maintain your allergies from home:

Wash your hair and shower off the body before bed

Clean your pillowcase often

Cleanse your sinuses with nasal saline wash

Close windows on windy days

