Seeing a chiropractor for your allergies
There are ways at home you can help manage allergies, but seeing a chiropractor can help target sinuses and help find relief.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dr. Stephen Gullikson from Black Hills Health and Wellness Center comes on Good Morning KOTA Territory to discuss allergies.
Dr. Gullikson says seeing your chiropractor for allergies can help specifically target sinuses and help patients find relief.
Besides getting adjusted for your allergies by a chiropractor, Dr. Gullikson has a few tips to help maintain your allergies from home:
- Wash your hair and shower off the body before bed
- Clean your pillowcase often
- Cleanse your sinuses with nasal saline wash
- Close windows on windy days
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.