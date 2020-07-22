Advertisement

Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.
Police say 14 victims being treated at hospitals after gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral, 1 person in custody.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Fourteen people were injured, one person was in custody and additional suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police officials said Tuesday.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Carter says all the victims were adults.

The victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition, said spokesman Larry Langford.

Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and “laying everywhere.”

“We thought it was a war out here,” Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here, it really has to stop.”

Carter said at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone other than attendees of the funeral were victims, nor if anyone in the SUV had been wounded. The person in custody was uninjured, according to authorities.

A squad car was assigned to monitor the funeral as a precaution because of the sizable number of mourners attending, Carter said, adding that he was unaware of any warnings from community activists that trouble at the funeral was imminent.

"The district commander took every precaution that he could," Carter said.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to sue if President Donald Trump acted without her permission, said Tuesday the city would be working with federal agents to fight crime.

Lightfoot has been skeptical of federal agents being sent to Chicago by Trump due to the controversy in Portland, Oregon, where the Trump administration sent federal officers after weeks of protests there over police brutality and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lightfoot said she expects Chicago will receive resources that will plug into existing federal agencies that already work with the city, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor have expressed anger with the presence of the federal agents, saying that the city’s protests had started to ease just as the federal agents started taking action.

Trump has framed such protests in the nation’s large cities as a failure by “liberal Democrats” who run them, praised the officers’ actions and said he was looking to send agents to other cities.

He pointed to rising gun violence in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, where more than 63 people were shot, 12 fatally, over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

General Beadle Elementary students create a mural in Art Alley

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Students express themselves through art

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 58 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Latest News

News

Man accused in shooting makes first appearance in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The man accused of shooting two people at a Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

News

$150,000 going to new emergency shelter in Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Both Rapid City and Pennington County will pay $75,000 to help operate the temporary emergency shelter.

News

Bison Safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Medicaid

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tribal Checkpoints

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Medicaid expansion in South Dakota?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
To expand Medicaid or not ... it may be the question you see on your ballot in 2022 in South Dakota.