One new COVID-19 death in Pennington County, 58 new cases in state

Of those 58 new cases, six of them were confirmed to be in Pennington County.
COVID-19 infections have been reported in 57 of South Dakota's 66 counties as of June 8. (MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 related death was reported as a woman from Pennington County in the 50 to 59 age range. The county has seen a total of 24 deaths.

The DOH reported 799 active cases out of 8,077 overall positive cases. Recoveries went up 78 from Tuesday to 7,159 overall.

The state also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations to 56. Total hospitalizations now sit at 790.

