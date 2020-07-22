One new COVID-19 death in Pennington County, 58 new cases in state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 related death was reported as a woman from Pennington County in the 50 to 59 age range. The county has seen a total of 24 deaths.

Of those 58 new cases, six of them were confirmed to be in Pennington County. Oglala Sioux County had no new cases.

The DOH reported 799 active cases out of 8,077 overall positive cases. Recoveries went up 78 from Tuesday to 7,159 overall.

The state also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations to 56. Total hospitalizations now sit at 790.

