Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck
Trucker tried to pass the bike on U.S. Highway 385 near Custer
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 385, 10 miles south of Custer.
The rider’s name is withheld pending notification of his family.
The crash happened about 11:53 a.m. when a semi-truck driver tried to pass the motorcycle as the biker began a left-hand turn into an approach.
The 70-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The 64-year-old truck driver was not injured.
According to the south Dakota Highway Patrol, a charge is pending against the truck driver.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.