Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 385, 10 miles south of Custer.

The rider’s name is withheld pending notification of his family.

The crash happened about 11:53 a.m. when a semi-truck driver tried to pass the motorcycle as the biker began a left-hand turn into an approach.

The 70-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The 64-year-old truck driver was not injured.

According to the south Dakota Highway Patrol, a charge is pending against the truck driver.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.