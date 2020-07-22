Advertisement

Mayor Allender is ‘disappointed’ in state officials’ communication during Avantara outbreak

Rapid City Mayor is "disappointed" in the state department of health for poor communication on the outbreak in Avantara St. Cloud nursing facility.
By Alexus Davila
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender is calling on the state health department to take more action in keeping him informed about positive coronavirus cases in Rapid City.

Allender said he is “disappointed” in the health department for having a lack of communication, especially in regards to the recent influx of confirmed cases at Avantara Saint Cloud nursing facility.

He said when he reached out to the health department, they informed him that more state press conferences are taking up some of their time and gave him the number to the nursing facility so Allender could talk to Avantara.

Allender said it seems the expectation for communication is only on the city’s part and is concerned his briefings are counter productive if he is not being given accurate information from the state.

“Something we are wishing for and something they are not providing,” Allender said. “This is not the first time we have spoken to them about providing communication. This is not the first conversation we had. They’re holding the line and it just seems fugle at this point to wish for more.”

On Friday, Avantara said 37 residents and 19 staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

