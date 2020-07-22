June gaming numbers were up in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - After casinos shut their doors for a brief period, the South Dakota Gaming Commission announced numbers from Deadwood for the month of June, touting one of the best June gaming handles in years.

For June, Deadwood gaming showed a 13.75 percent increase overall with their slot machine play increasing by more than 15 percent from June of last year.

Although their table gaming numbers were down about 12 percent, the demand for gaming did result in a 1.3 million dollar gaming increase, which will provide some economic relief after the recent pandemic related closures.

Because of the closure, Deadwood gaming lost 11-point-4 million dollars in revenue.

Deadwood Gaming Association executive director Mike Rodman said June was a welcome boost and is happy to see more and more people playing games.

”We think that there was a little bit of pent up demand from the closure over the COVID-19, and the fact that DEADwood was one of the early jurisdictions to reopen. We got some, a little bit, of increased business because of that so it was a very good month for Deadwood,” said Rodman.

Rodman said that as of July 1, the Deadwood gaming industry opted not to renew licenses for 402 gaming devices, and that could also have an effect on gaming numbers in the future.

