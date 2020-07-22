Advertisement

How about some Cheez-Its with your wine?

National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package is on sale Thursday.
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package is on sale Thursday.(Source: Kellogg, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks who make Cheez-Its are out with a new pairing just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.

A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package goes on sale Thursday.

It includes a three-liter box of rosé and plenty of Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. The wine is from a company called Original House Wine.

National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

Ocasio-Cortez rejects GOP colleague’s apology in verbal spat

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
Rep. Ted Yoho made his remarks on the House floor a day after freshman New York lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said he'd angrily harangued her outside the Capitol.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.

National Politics

Rep. Ted Yoho apologizes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Republican Rep. Ted Yoho apologizes Wednesday over a confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but hedges on alleged use of profanity.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

Latest News

News

Art Alley Mural painted by children goes up

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

'76 Days Rodeos happens in Deadwood

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Daylight Donuts in Rapid City

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hatten goes to court after Rapid City shooting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

State-Tribe Relations Committee Meeting 7/21

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

National

Police: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
The eruption of gunfire outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side that left 15 people wounded was part of an ongoing conflict involving the gang of a young man being mourned and a rival gang, police said Wednesday.