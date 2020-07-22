Hot 90s Make a Comeback!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’ve missed the 90s, this forecast is for you! A ridge of high pressure aloft will build northward today and bring hot 90s back to much of KOTA Territory. This hotter weather pattern will stick around through Saturday.

A weak upper level disturbance will trigger isolated thunderstorms Thursday, with the strongest storms likely over the plains. There will be periodic chances of isolated afternoon or nighttime thunderstorms into the weekend, but the next best chance of rain comes Sunday and Monday when a more well-defined system moves in from the west.

Temperatures will cool down a bit as we head into the first part of next week.

