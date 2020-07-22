Advertisement

Hot 90s Make a Comeback!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’ve missed the 90s, this forecast is for you! A ridge of high pressure aloft will build northward today and bring hot 90s back to much of KOTA Territory. This hotter weather pattern will stick around through Saturday.

A weak upper level disturbance will trigger isolated thunderstorms Thursday, with the strongest storms likely over the plains. There will be periodic chances of isolated afternoon or nighttime thunderstorms into the weekend, but the next best chance of rain comes Sunday and Monday when a more well-defined system moves in from the west.

Temperatures will cool down a bit as we head into the first part of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Hot Wednesday, Thursday Storms Possible!

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Modrick
Sunny skies continue Wednesday, but hotter air returns, and stays with us into Saturday!

Forecast

Hot Wednesday Ahead!

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

KOTA Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Clearing overnight for a Sunny Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Clearing overnight for a Sunny Tuesday!

Forecast

Clearing overnight for a Sunny Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Forecast

KOTA Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT

Forecast

Stormy Start to the Week - Drier Finish

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Forecast for Rapid City tonight through next week