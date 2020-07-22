Grilling with Eric - Bacon Burgers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A viewer sent in this delicious Bacon Burgers recipe I just had to make.

And if you like bacon, you’ll of course love this burger. But all the ingredients that mix with the ground beef also make this rich and luscious, much like a meatloaf.

To make the burger, simply combine 2 pound of ground beef with one beaten egg, a teaspoon each of salt and pepper, a quarter teaspoon of Oregano and a half cup of ketchup. You will also add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and cup each of shredded cheddar cheese and diced onion.

Simply mix together by hand and form into patties. Wrap each patty with a slice of bacon and grill on a hot grill, 5 to 6 minutes per side or until done.

Delicious!

