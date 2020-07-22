Firefighters work wildfire near Wanblee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wildfire broke out north of Wanblee Tuesday.

The fire, burning in heavy timber north of the town in unincorporated Jackson County, grew to about 20 acres as of Tuesday night.

Agencies on the fire include the Interior Volunteer Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Pennington County 911 and local ranchers.

At last report, no structures or infrastructure was threatened.

