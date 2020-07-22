Advertisement

Deadly crash happens west of White River

The 58-year-old male driver's vehicle flipped over and eventually caught fire
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 10 at Louisiana Highway 113.(AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KOTA TV) – South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one man Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash that happened west of White River.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

 A 2007 Chevy Impala was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it left the roadway to the right. The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire.

The 58-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

 All information is only preliminary at this point. 

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

