Conservatives lash out at Liz Cheney over Trump criticism

Source says Cheney did not back down about breaking with the president
Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters as lawmakers leave the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters as lawmakers leave the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) – A small group of lawmakers has confronted House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney for what they said was disloyalty to President Donald Trump.

According to people familiar with Tuesday's closed-door meeting, the lawmakers called out Cheney for her support of Dr. Anthony Fauci and for her support for a primary challenger to a fellow Republican lawmaker.

One of the people familiar with the exchange says Cheney didn’t back down in the meeting and did not apologize for breaking with Trump.

The confrontation comes as the president has struggled with a response to the coronavirus pandemic and Republicans in Congress have been somewhat split on his handling of the crisis.

