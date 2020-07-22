Advertisement

Assault at Sheridan Walmart turns into high-speed chase

After fleeing from law enforcement twice after the assault, the suspect faces multiple traffic charges and potential felony charges
Grand Junction Police Officers have taken a suspect into custody after they sped away from officers following a traffic stop.
By Briannna Schreurs
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - A Walmart assault became a high-speed pursuit in Sheridan, Wyoming on Monday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the Walmart Supercenter just as, the suspect, who was later identified as Cody A. Zack, 32, was leaving in his 2002 Jeep.

Zack, a Sheridan resident, fled the officers and headed east on Wyoming 336. WHP Troopers and Sheridan County Deputies worked to track the vehicle and some time later, they spotted the Jeep going 100 mph west of Wyoming 336.

For a send time, law enforcement attempted to stop Zack, but he didn’t stop.

WHP used spike strips to deflate the suspect vehicle's tires around milepost one on Wyoming 336. With deflated tires, Zack continued to drive toward Sheridan.

Troopers decided to end the pursuit because there were children in the area. To end it, the trooper forced his patrol vehicle into the suspect's vehicle. This was a success and the vehicle was stopped a short distance later.

Zack didn’t exit the vehicle as instructed and instead made gestures with a knife as if to harm himself.

After some discussion, Zack was taken into custody. He is facing multiple traffic charges, and numerous felony charges are pending.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating this incident.

